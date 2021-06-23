Injective Protocol Market Cap Hits $161.12 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00017379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $161.12 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Injective Protocol

INJ is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,510,758 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

