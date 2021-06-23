Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post $183.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.87 million and the highest is $186.20 million. Inovalon posted sales of $162.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $760.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $746.66 million to $770.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $844.22 million, with estimates ranging from $798.92 million to $879.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

INOV opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

