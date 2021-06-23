Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) Insider Buys 12,454 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) insider Chris Ralph acquired 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £59,654.66 ($77,939.20).

LON:BGCG opened at GBX 462.25 ($6.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £274.96 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 384.89 ($5.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 658 ($8.60). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 476.29.

Get Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.