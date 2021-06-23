Insider Buying: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Acquires 11,262 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,699.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $247.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03.
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on HROW shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
