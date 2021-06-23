Insider Buying: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Acquires 11,262 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,699.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $247.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HROW shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

