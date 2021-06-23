Insider Buying: Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) COO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 50,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at $93,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.83. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.