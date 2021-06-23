Insider Buying: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Acquires C$13,325.40 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director E.B. Tucker purchased 1,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$13,325.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,524,319.76.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.07. The firm has a market cap of C$492.78 million and a PE ratio of -42.95. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.85 and a twelve month high of C$16.87.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

