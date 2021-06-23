Insider Selling: Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Sells 12,498 Shares of Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66.

Charles R. Kummeth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15.

TECH traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $441.88. The company had a trading volume of 147,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,639. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.21. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $453.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

