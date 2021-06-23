Insider Selling: CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Sells 2,313 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CNA opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.19. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

