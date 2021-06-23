Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells 642 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.25. 1,201,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.35. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.