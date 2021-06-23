Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,517,004.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$20.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.24. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$573.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

