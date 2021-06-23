Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,106.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $278.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after buying an additional 80,425 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

