Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sells 12,681 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sydney Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Sydney Carey sold 2,187 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,114.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Sydney Carey sold 100 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 3,288,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.