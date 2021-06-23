Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells 6,179 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $136,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 918,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SVMK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SVMK by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SVMK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SVMK shares. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.