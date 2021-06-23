Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Sells 590 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

