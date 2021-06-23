Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger M. Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00.

NASDAQ TTGT traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.61 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $1,917,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1,132.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 11.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 32.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

