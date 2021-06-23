Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WK opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -119.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $114.68.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Workiva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Workiva by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Workiva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Workiva by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.