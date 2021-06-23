Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Up to $30.49

Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.49, but opened at $31.41. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 511 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $605.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.30.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 227,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 167,051 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $3,745,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,176,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

