Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.87. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,119. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,168.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $306.46.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

