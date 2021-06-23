Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Integer Holdings’ higher demand for ventilator and patient monitoring components in the first quarter of 2021 buoy optimism. The company was successful in reducing its net total debt by $25 million in the first quarter. Improvement in Cardiac and Neuromodulation business is a positive. Solid guidance for 2021 looks promising. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. Integer Holdings’ first quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past year, Integer Holdings has outperformed its industry. Yet, declines across Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical and Cardio & Vascular sub-segments witnessed in the quarter under review is concerning. Also, contraction in both gross and operating margins does not bode well. Cut-throat competition in niche markets and economic volatility due to COVID-19 raises apprehension.”

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

ITGR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 93,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,208. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.36. Integer has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at $8,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Integer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Integer by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Integer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Integer by 31.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

