Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 380,640 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.