Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $1,443,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,329,911 shares in the company, valued at $601,086,377.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $42,309,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

