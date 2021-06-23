Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITP traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.54. 41,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$11.02 and a 1-year high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.