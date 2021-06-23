Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.83

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.83 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 7570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

