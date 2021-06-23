Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.550-1.600 EPS.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $477.56. 1,454,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,734. Intuit has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $481.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.54.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.