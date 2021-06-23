Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $898.00

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $898.00 and last traded at $897.10, with a volume of 6862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $878.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $844.60. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

