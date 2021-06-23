Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,047 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,890,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after buying an additional 644,548 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,665.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 613,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,479,000 after buying an additional 430,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after buying an additional 403,993 shares in the last quarter.

PCY stock remained flat at $$27.56 on Wednesday. 30,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

