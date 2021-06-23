Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,047 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,890,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after buying an additional 644,548 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,665.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 613,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,479,000 after buying an additional 430,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after buying an additional 403,993 shares in the last quarter.

PCY stock remained flat at $$27.56 on Wednesday. 30,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.