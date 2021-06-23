Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GSY stock remained flat at $$50.47 on Wednesday. 370,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

