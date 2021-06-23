Investec Group Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:ITCFY)

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

ITCFY opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35. Investec Group has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Get Investec Group alerts:

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.