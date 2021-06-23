Investec Group Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:ITCFY)

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
ITCFY opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35. Investec Group has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $12.15.
