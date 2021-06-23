Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $171.00. Investors Title shares last traded at $169.00, with a volume of 5,931 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 7.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.