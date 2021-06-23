iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iRobot were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.