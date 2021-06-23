Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,789 shares of company stock worth $5,598,425 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

