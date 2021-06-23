IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.23. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 92,114 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

