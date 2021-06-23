iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,897,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.80.

