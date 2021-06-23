iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,703,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.0% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $194,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,834 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

