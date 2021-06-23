iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70.

