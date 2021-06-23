iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

