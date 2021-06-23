iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6,283.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKG opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.29. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.19 and a fifty-two week high of $255.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

