iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (XMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE:XMV traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$27.63 and a 1 year high of C$35.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.43.

