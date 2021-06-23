iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.70. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $39.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

