iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,830,320. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $136.29 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

