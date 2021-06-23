iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 79,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 264.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 142.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

