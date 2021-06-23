iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Insider Michael Paul D’amato Sells 50,000 Shares

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ISUN opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. iSun, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that iSun, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISUN. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

