iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ ISUN opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.23. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iSun will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $344,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 36,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $546,876.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,780,813.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,888 over the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISUN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

