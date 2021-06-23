Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post sales of $33.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.81 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $137.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.79 million to $141.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Iteris stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. 174,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,993. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Iteris by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

