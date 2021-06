Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.45. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 25,275 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63.

About Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

