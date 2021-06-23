J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $160.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.57. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $115.47 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.