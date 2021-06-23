James Graham Purchases 47,850 Shares of Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) Stock

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) insider James Graham purchased 47,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,003.25 ($35,716.61).
The company has a quick ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 18.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Recce Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Recce Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recce Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.