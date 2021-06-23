James Graham Purchases 47,850 Shares of Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) Stock

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) insider James Graham purchased 47,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,003.25 ($35,716.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 18.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Recce Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recce Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of synthetic antibiotics in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead candidate is RECCE 327 to treat blood infections and sepsis derived from E. coli and S.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Recce Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recce Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.