Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives $41.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of JAMF traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 753,521 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $243,140.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,865.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,469,823 shares of company stock worth $279,428,610.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.