Jason Kirk Sells 3,832 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Repay stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Repay by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Repay by 36.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 9.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

