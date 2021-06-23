Jason Kirk Sells 3,832 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Repay stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
