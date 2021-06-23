Jason Mironov Sells 250,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $12,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZI opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,295.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

